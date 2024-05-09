How Palm Beach County parking rules could derail affordable housing projects

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida developers are set to build much-needed affordable apartments on a pair of empty lots in Palm Beach County. However, parking regulations threaten to scuttle their plans.

One proposed development would build more than 100 units on a lot behind the Union Congregational United Church of Christ along Haverhill Road. It would provide affordable housing for people over the age of 62.

"And it's providing housing that they can be proud of," Dr. Sheila Harvey, the church's reverend for seniors for more than a decade, said.

The Green Mills Group recently stepped in with a plan to build 100 mostly single room units for seniors.

"It shouldn't be that hard. We want this kind of housing," Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss said.

WPTV Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the parking regulations for new apartments will impact affordable housing projects in the county.

So, I pressed him on why it is "that hard."

Weiss blames the county's parking regulations that essentially mandates two parking spaces per unit for new apartments. The project on the lot behind the Church of Christ is set to have mostly single room apartments.

I asked the commissioner how many cars the tenants of the affordable housing complex is likely to have, if it is built.

"I would expect that most of them will only have one car, if they have any," Weiss said.

WPTV Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Vilma says he hopes the county will change its parking regulations.

The Tre Bel Housing Group also found the two parking spaces per unit rule the biggest obstacle to its plans.

"And that becomes very prohibitive when you're trying to develop a site of this size," developer Jonathan Vilma said.

Vilma is a former all-American linebacker with the Miami Hurricanes, and later, an all-pro with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints.

His business is trying to get the green light for a 104-unit affordable housing complex near the Stacy Street Park in West Palm Beach.

WPTV Dr. Sheila Harvey says she hopes the county changes its parking regulations so that seniors have an affordable place to live.

He hopes Palm Beach County changes it's parking regulations to reflect the lifestyles of current and future renters.

"People are saying, OK, one car is fine. That's less of an expense for us," Vilma said. "I 100% expect that we will have a very good amount of families that have zero cars. They'll use the bus. They'll walk."

Harvey hopes parking laws change soon as the demand grows by the day.

"Seniors who speak with me, share they are increasingly concerned of being able to afford to live here," Harvey said.