How are pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites chosen in Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Almost daily, WPTV reports on a pop-up site for the coronavirus vaccine, and viewers want to know how they can find out if one is coming to their community.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

The sites are supervised by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, which operates the pop-up sites at the request of individual nonprofit agencies and communities.

It is up to the same nonprofits and communities to publicize the dates and times of these events, FDEM said.

MORE: Palm Beach County launches website identifying COVID-19 vaccine locations

The department said it averages about 15 of these pop-up sites every day.

Officials said the sites only use the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine so it doesn't burden communities with limited staffs, the record-keeping and reminders for second doses.

The statewide supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will determine in the coming weeks if the agency will set up additional sites or allow more doses at these locations.

FDEM said because it is a state-sponsored event, everyone 18 years and older is eligible.

Other vaccination sites had limited the shots to residents of a municipality or clients of the sponsoring nonprofits.