Florida's school voucher money mess has some private schools worried they'll be forced to shut down

TAMPA, Fla. — At Millennium Academy on Florida's west coast, students have found a haven, their parents say, public schools just couldn't provide.

"My 6-year-old has autism, and this school has accepted him with open arms. They understand his tics and he just feels safe here," Ashley Gregg, who has two kids who go to the school, said.

"Both of mine have blossomed into something I knew they could be but they didn't know they could be," Jessica Williams explained.

But now the small private school, which families have affectionately dubbed the "island of misfits," is sinking.

"I don't have a backup plan. I've drained my 401(k)," owner Lori Ekblad said.

She fears the school may not survive the hiccups of the state's new voucher system.

"We've maxed all of our credit cards out and our savings account is gone," Ekblad said.

Ninety-nine percent of the school's 100 students depend on state voucher money to help cover tuition.

But three months into the new school year, Ekblad said just 10 of her students have received state money, which means the school’s finances are underwater by at least $100,000.

"We're getting desperate," she said.

It's a position impacting other small private schools and families in Florida as the state's newly expanded school voucher system struggles to keep up with unprecedented demand. We first reported on the issues back in September.

Some 300,000 students are now enrolled in the program.

Amie Henry works for a small school for students with unique abilities in Lake City. She said that despite providing all the necessary paperwork and information, they haven't received a dime from the state since school started.

As a result, the two-year-old school is now facing closure.

"We've been in freak-out mode," Henry said. "This is just an indictment on the organization of Step Up for not being able to give us funding in order to stay afloat. It's the students who ultimately suffer."

Step Up for Students is the contractor hired by the state to manage and distribute the state’s voucher money.

According to a spokesperson from Step Up, just over 95% of school invoices from the first installment of money have been paid. The second installment just started.

But the spokesperson acknowledged some families and schools have had "issues with payments," adding, "We take these concerns very seriously and are working overtime to try and resolve every issue."

But for those still waiting, time is running out.

This week, Millennium Academy sent home a letter explaining to parents the dire financial situation the school was facing. The letter encouraged parents to contact their lawmakers for help.

What Ekblad didn't expect was the response she received from students.

"I had one student that came in and brought me his savings and another student gave me $12 that they had earned doing something," she said. "I'm trying to hold the tears back."

Ekblad, her staff and parents are now working on the next steps to figure out how to keep their little island from going under while they wait for the state to deliver on the promises they've made.

"We're looking at trying to protest because these kids need this place," parent Ashely Gregg said. "We're not going to go down without a fight."

During the special session being held in Tallahassee next week, lawmakers will be discussing the state's school voucher program and how to expand the program to include more students with unique abilities.