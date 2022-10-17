Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back

Capt. Edgar Foster says he yelled 'go dead' to call off K-9s
Police Capt. Edgar Foster speaks to WPTV about 'go dead' incident
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Police Capt. Edgar Foster spoke with Contact 5 about the 2019 "go dead" incident and explained why he believes he should get his job back.
Police Capt. Edgar Foster speaks to WPTV about 'go dead' incident
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 12:23:30-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back.

According to police records, Edgar Foster was the supervisor who commanded officers to “go dead,” when they cornered a fleeing suspect.

Video obtained by Contact 5 show many officers shut their body cameras off, after the "go dead" command and before a police sergeant admitted to punching the suspect.

In an interview with Contact 5 in June, Foster said his "go dead" command was to get K-9 dogs to back off after the suspect surrendered.

In his lawsuit, Foster claims he is the victim of age discrimination, and is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms

Email the Contact 5 Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.