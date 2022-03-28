Family of woman who fell to her death from Royal Park Bridge sues bridge tender, Florida Drawbridges Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of a 79-year-old woman who fell to her death while attempting to cross the Royal Park Bridge is suing the bridge tender and the company that manages the bridge.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday in Palm Beach County court, the family of Carol Wright is seeking monetary damages and safety changes to the industry.

Wright fell about 40 feet to her death last month as the drawbridge span opened while was walking across it with her bicycle.

Josh Navarro/WPTV A poster board shows an enlarged photograph of Carol Wright, 79, who fell to her death off the Royal Park Bridge in West Park Beach on Feb. 6, 2022.

West Palm Beach police arrested the bridge tender, identified as Artissua Paulk, on a manslaughter charge.

Police claim surveillance video contradicts her statement that she walked out onto the balcony of the bridge tender's booth to check for vehicles and pedestrians before opening it.

WPTV, Danielle Seat

Artissua Lafay Paulk was in a West Palm Beach court on March 18, 2022, after her arrest on a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

"Bridges are always covered in pedestrians especially in Palm Beach County, and for them to have gotten away with just one death, I considered them lucky," Wright's niece, Jill Sanchez, said during a Monday morning news conference. "There could have been four of five people on that bridge at the same time. We're not lucky. We have a huge loss."

A representative for Florida Drawbridges Inc., which operates the bridge that connects West Palm Beach to Palm Beach, could not comment on the lawsuit, saying they hadn't yet received it.