DUI arrests spike in Treasure Coast during pandemic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On a Friday night in Port St. Lucie, Officer Keith Appelbaum is on DUI patrol.

"When I was going through the police academy, I knew this was what I wanted to do," Appelbaum said.

He will pull over drivers that speed or struggle to stay in their lanes.

With every stop, Appelbaum always has one question.

"Have you had anything to drink tonight?" Appelbaum asked nine times during his shift.

On this night, Appelbaum joined fellow officers who stopped a driver weaving in and out of traffic.

"What's going on, my man?" Appelbaum asked the driver.

"Nothing," replied the driver.

"Nothing? You had a couple of beers?" Appelbaum asked.

"A couple," the driver said.

Appelbaum suspected he had more.

"Because I can smell it coming out of your car, and you're slurring your words," Appelbaum told the driver.

The driver took and failed a sobriety test after police discovered he could not quite walk a straight line.

"As of right now, you are under arrest for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage," Applebaum told the driver, who was handcuffed and taken to police headquarters for a test to determine if he was over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

The driver became the latest person charged with driving under the influence in the Treasure Coast since the outset of the pandemic.

When the pandemic began last year, DUI arrests increased by 36 percent from 2019 in the Treasure Coast counties of St. Lucie, Martin, and Indian River.

Police are on track to increase the arrest numbers by another 18 percent in 2021.

So, why did the numbers rise during the pandemic?

"Boredom, fear, free money. We were getting stimulus checks," said John Nelson, a Stuart resident and local anti-DUI advocate.

Nelson's life changed 15 years ago when a truck driven by a drunk driver ran a red light, and crashed into his brother's car, killing him.

"[He was a] good guy, hard-working, raising kids. Coming home at the end of the day," said Nelson, who started the Treasure Coast's Families Against Drunk Driving after his brother's death.

He said we shouldn't be surprised by the increase in DUI arrests.

"During the pandemic, people didn't go back north," Nelson said. "More stress, got more time on their hands, they're gonna drink."

DUI arrests are projected to be up 13 percent in Palm Beach County this year compared to 2020.

DUI arrests fell 16 percent from pre-pandemic levels in 2020. Law enforcement officials said early bar and restaurant closings and other restrictions kept people off the road.

The police department in Port St. Lucie is on track to set a yearly record as DUI arrests are up 41 percent this year.

Police say the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 will see the most DUI arrests in the city's history, by far.

"I’m a believer that one is too many, and two is way too many," Appelbaum said.

Alcohol is not the only factor in the rise of DUIs.

Police pulled over a truck weaving recently on California Boulevard in Port St. Lucie at the beginning of the night shift.

Officers said they found a bag of white powder and hypodermic needles and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said most DUI arrests involve alcohol but an increasing number are on drugs.