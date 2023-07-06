Do you have a broken or inefficient air conditioner? There's help available

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If your air conditioner breaks down, it can cost thousands to repair or replace it.

And if it's old and inefficient, it could chew up kilowatts and leave you paying more for electricity, especially during a heat wave.

However, help is available for Palm Beach County seniors who have limited means. Families, especially single parent families with yearly incomes below a certain level, can also receive assistance.

Bianca Murphy of Palm Beach County Community Action said her agency can help some families with the high cost of repairing or replacing both broken or inefficient air conditioning units.

WPTV Bianca Murphy outlines the resources available for Palm Beach County residents who need help replacing or fixing their air conditioners.

"We will replace your unit if it's 10 years or older," Murphy said. "Or if you can provide a doctor's excuse, saying you have to have air in your home, or if you can prove that it is causing your light bill to go up significantly."

Below are some of the resources that can help with air conditioning needs or if you need assistance paying your electric bill:

Palm Beach County

Click here to visit the Palm Beach County Action Agency rental assistance page and here for utility assistance or call 561-335-4793.

Martin County

Click here for electric assistance or call 772-288-5456.

St. Lucie County

Click here for a variety of resources in St. Lucie County or call 800-330-3491.

Indian River County

Click here to learn about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or call 772-562-4177.

Okeechobee County

Click here to learn about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or call 863-357-2240.