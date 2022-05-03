CEO of Loggerhead Marinelife Center resigns following series of problems at facility

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The president and CEO of Loggerhead Marinelife Center resigned his position Tuesday after a series of recent problems at the turtle rehabilitation facility located in Juno Beach.

Contact 5 has reported on a string of issues at the center this year, including poor water quality, a lawsuit from a former employee and the resignation of the hospital staff.

The center said in an afternoon news release that Dr. Kyle Van Houtan resigned his position as the head of Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

"While we have been committed to supporting Dr. Van Houtan, we understand his decision, thank him for everything he has accomplished in his time with us, and wish him the very best," said Loggherhead board chairman Brian Waxman.

Van Houtan served as the CEO of the facility for less than a year after being named the head of the center in June.

Loggerhead said former County Administrator Bob Weisman and former CFO of Florida Jeff Atwater have agreed to co-chair an Operational Improvement Committee following Van Houtan's departure.

"We are excited that Bob and Jeff have agreed to oversee our operational improvement plan to resolve water quality issues, as well as enhance our culture and standards to attract and retain a talented and passionate workforce. They will be assisting in our transition plan to find a permanent CEO and a new Director of Rehabilitation," Waxman. "Our focus on education, conservation, research, and the rescue and rehabilitation of threatened and endangered sea turtles will never change. Both Bob and Jeff believe in our mission and know how important it is to our community."

Loggerhead Marinelife Center was established in 1983 and is located in Loggerhead Park, where it seeks to not only rehabilitate sea turtles but also educate the public about conservation.