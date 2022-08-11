Both potential operators of West Palm Beach's Sunset Lounge disqualified by city

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's back to the drawing board to find an operator for a signature West Palm Beach redevelopment project.

The city pumped in nearly $20 million to revamp the Sunset Lounge, which once hosted top acts like Ella Fitzgerald and other jazz greats.

A document received by Contact 5 shows the city canceled its efforts to hire an operator to manage the historic Sunset Lounge.

The latest twist comes after the city disqualified both of its bidders over alleged lobbying violations.

The city said Vita Lounge LLC, the minority group first selected, "blatantly violated" an ordinance against lobbying for the contract through Facebook posts and e-mails.

Vita denied the accusation and filed a lawsuit.

Vita also accused the only other bidder, Mad Room Hospitality, of violating the same lobbying ordinance.

The city then disqualified Mad Room Hospitality for allegedly making "courtesy contact with the mayor and a commissioner during the prohibited contact period."

In a statement to Contact 5 Thursday afternoon, the co-owner of Mad Room Hospitality said they were "improperly disqualified by a technicality."

As a result of all of this, the city canceled the request for a proposal meant to find an operator to run the Sunset Lounge.

The city's community redevelopment agency said it costs about $26,000 a month to maintain the empty building.

A city spokesperson told Contact 5 that the CRA board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps and future operations of the Sunset Lounge.

