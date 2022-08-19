Watch Now
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud

The men are among 20 arrested by the state’s newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security
Simpson Villaran Grant.jpg
WPTV
From left to right: Robert Simpson, 64, of Pahokee, Louis Villaran, 63, of Delray Beach, and Leo Grant, 55, of South Bay.
Simpson Villaran Grant.jpg
Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 16:40:25-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three men charged with elections fraud appeared in court Friday morning.

Robert Simpson, 64, of Pahokee, Louis Villaran, 63, of Delray Beach, and Leo Grant, 55, of South Bay are among the 20 men who were arrested Thursday by the state’s newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security.

The men are convicted felons— two convicted of sexual crimes against children, the third convicted of murder.

In 2018, the state legislature passed act 4, which gave most convicted felons the right to apply to be eligible to vote, but those convicted of murder or sex crimes are not eligible.

According to their arrest records, the men were not eligible, but registered to vote and answered, “yes,” on the form that asks if they have had their voting rights restored.

Governor Ron DeSantis created the so-called elections police and said at a news conference, he expects more arrests, but from individuals who recently moved to our state, but voted in person here, and by absentee ballot, or by mail, in the state they left.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
