West Palm Beach drag show organizer applauds Supreme Court ruling

'We fought back in Stonewall, and that's what we'll continue to do,' drag show producer Chris Rhoades says
Drag show performers in West Palm Beach
Posted at 9:42 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 21:42:13-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Organizers of the Friday night drag shows at Hullabaloo restaurant in West Palm Beach said they were going to be celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

They said Florida's anti-drag show law took a big hit on their industry both emotionally and financially.

Also, they said many families that would normally go to shows were prohibited from attending, and many drag queens had fewer opportunities to perform because of the laws, which were championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year.

Drag show producer Chris Rhoades expresses his satisfaction following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Nov. 17, 2024.
"We're hoping he forgets about our community and just leaves us alone, but we'll just continue to fight," Chris Rhoades, a drag show producer at Hullabaloo, said. "We fought back in Stonewall, and that's what we'll continue to do."

Right now, their drag shows are only for people 18 years or older, but they're hoping through the appeal to one-day welcome families back to the show.

