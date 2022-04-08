Medical professionals denounce 'Don't Say Gay' law during Orlando protest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 200 medical professionals stepped out of an annual convention in Orlando on Friday for a rally to protest Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law.

"These laws cause harm not only in the jurisdictions but will affect our patients wherever we're practicing," Dr. Carl Streed said.

Streed, along with his colleagues, talked over Zoom about the law that seems to have America talking, and at least these doctors concerned.

WPTV Dr. Karl Streed was among the doctors who protested the law in Orlando.

"The reason us as physicians are concerned about this is anytime there is a law regulating any marginalized group of people, it causes direct harm. It causes direct harm in the moment, and it causes harm long term," Streed said.

The doctors said they need to keep talking, especially if it's not happening in schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he remains unmoved and unapologetic.

"In Florida, we are leading the way in supporting the rights of parents and the well-being of our children," DeSantis said.

NBC News Channel Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses support for parental rights during a news conference held on April 8, 2022.

The governor has been a fierce defender of what he calls the Parental Rights In Education law and has no problem pushing back on his detractors.

Political analyst Brian Crowley, who has covered Florida politics for more than 30 years, shared his thoughts.

"Ron DeSantis is one of the most aggressive governors we've ever had in this state when it comes to politics," Crowley said.

He and many political insiders believe Florida’s governor is looking to win over national Republicans with a 2024 run at the White House.