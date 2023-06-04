Pride on the Block raises money for LGBTQ+ people in need

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate love and inclusivity at an annual LGBTQ+ event in downtown West Palm Beach.

The four annual Pride on the Block event raised money for Transpire Help.

The local nonprofit helps the LGBTQ+ community with housing, healthcare, and life skills training.

This year, the festivities expanded to two locations on the 500 block of Clematis Street and at The Square.

Organizer Donna Weinberger said they have also hired additional West Palm Beach police officers and EMTs in response to the mass shooting over Memorial Day weekend in Hollywood as well as the current political climate.

“With everything going on, the world has been changing for us as a community and of course especially us here in Florida,” Weinberger said. “It puts a situation where it’s extremely important that we’re able to raise funds and support the community through all of these changes.

Weinberger said they hope this year’s event can spark change in the community and the legislature for the future of the community.

