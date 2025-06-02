Pride Month kicks off in St. Lucie County with annual festival

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — June marks the beginning of Pride Month, and for more than 20 years, the Treasure Coast has kicked off the celebration with its annual Pride Festival.

It's a tradition rooted in community, visibility and love.

Pride festival held in St. Lucie County

This year's event, held at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, nearly took a hit after strong storms moved through the area Sunday morning.

The storms prompted a tornado warning, casting doubt over the turnout. Still, dozens showed up to celebrate with umbrellas in hand and rainbow flags waving.

"I held off for a little bit when there was a tornado warning," attendee Vera Castleberry said. "But I was planning on being here, absolutely."

Castleberry said showing up mattered to her, not just as an attendee, but as someone who supports people living as their authentic selves.

"I'm here in support of all people who want to express themselves the way they feel is in their hearts," she said.

For many, Pride Month is more than just music and dancing, it's about being seen, heard and respected. And for allies like Jamie Zappier, being there is part of showing up for others.

"We're always about supporting the community,” Zappier said.

Alongside the celebration was a deeper message, one that highlighted growing concerns within the LGBTQ+ community, particularly among transgender individuals.

"Right now, the administration is trying to silence and persecute trans people," Castleberry said. "We have to make Americans understand what transgender means and that it's not a threat."

Despite the storm clouds, the message of Pride on the Treasure Coast was clear: It isn't just a party but a purpose.