Pride flag raised at West Palm Beach Police Department in honor of Pride month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Pride flag was hoisted Wednesday morning at the West Palm Beach Police Department in honor of Pride month.

The West Palm Beach Police Department Honor Guard Unit was joined by command staff, elected officials and representatives from the LGBTQ+ community for the flag raising.

"Since 1994 the city of West Palm Beach has taken an active role in protecting and preventing the discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community as well as people of other races," Sgt. Craig Davis said. "Our city continues to be a very active role model for other cities to follow as well as a real advocate for the city and the community we serve."

The flag will be flown until the conclusion of Pride month.