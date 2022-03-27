Palm Beach Pride returns with performers, vendors, music and more

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Crowds of rainbow colors filled downtown Lake Worth Beach as the 30th Palm Beach Pride is underway.

"Weather is beautiful, everyone here is just so friendly and showing so much love," said Emily Tocci, who is attending their first pride event ever. "Being able to come here and be open and loving and feel that in return is really impactful."

The event had performances, vendors, food music and more.

For Tocci, it's a family affair. Their sister is working the event and they also brought their child.

"I'm hoping through the experiences here and interacting with people who are human just like them will open that door of understanding different perspectives," said Tocci.

Compass organizers said their last event brought in 30,000 people.

This year, Compass sold out the number of people who can march in the parade, so organizers anticipate a record-number of visitors for their two-day festival.

"People of all ages will be here this weekend enjoying entertainment, showing off their pride colors and just being who they are," said Julie Seaver, the executive director for Compass.

Sunday is the Palm Beach Pride parade, which starts at 11 a.m.

All money raised from this weekend's ticket sales goes back to the Compass Center, which serves as a resource center for the LGBTQ+ community.