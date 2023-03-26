Watch Now
Palm Beach Pride is celebration of life, love and just being who you are

Compass' 2-day event took place in downtown Lake Worth Beach
Palm Beach Pride 2023 aerial view via Jagers Technology Services
Jagers Technology Services
This is a bird's eye view of the 2023 Palm Beach Pride Parade along Lake Avenue in downtown Lake Worth Beach.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 13:34:47-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — It's a celebration of life, love and just being who you are — all at Compass' Palm Beach Pride Festival in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

For many who attend the event, they say it's a place where they can be free and celebrate who they are.

Palm Beach Pride is the largest cultural event in Palm Beach County, and Compass' biggest event of the year

The two-day, family and pet-friendly festival features many vendors, food, drinks and music from all over the country.

Organizers say this event stands as a symbol of hope, providing support and a community for everyone regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

For festivalgoers we spoke with, pride means being authentic, open and respectful while celebrating everyone.

"Right now I think it’s very important for people to just get along and to come back to basics with getting to know somebody rather than their political views or what they’re into," Arnold Polania, a festivalgoer, said. "I think it’s really important for pride to be a center of love and acceptance for everyone because I think people are so structured in their own way that this gives them an outlet to be creative

WPTV was a proud partner of the Palm Beach Pride Parade, which began Sunday morning along Lake Avenue.

 

 

