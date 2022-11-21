Owner, patrons of Mad Hatter Lounge reflect on LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A mass shooting claimed the lives of five people and injured at least 25 more at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States, decried the deadly shooting as "horrific widening and devastating."

Closer to home in South Florida, LBGTQ+ residents and leaders said they are feeling the same.

Ron Amodio, the owner at Mad Hatter Lounge in Lake Worth Beach, told WPTV he's shocked a shooting in a gay nightclub has happened again.

"It's unbelievable that there's so much hatred," Amodio said.

Mad Hatter is a popular bar for the LGBTQ+ community. Amodio said it celebrated its 10th anniversary Sunday. It was a happy day with a full bar, but still, he said Saturday night's shooting in Colorado was looming in the shadows.

"We did have some second thoughts about it," Amodio said.

Safety concerns are a heartbreaking reality facing many in the LGBTQ+ community every day.

"Every time I come here, I always have that in the back of my head, not going to lie," customer Leo Hedlund said. "I'm always looking at the exits, where's the closest one to me every time I come here, just because we have to be aware of that. But it's not going to stop me from living my life, because I shouldn't be afraid to live my life because somebody else doesn't understand it or somebody else doesn't agree with it."

Leaders at Compass Community Center sent WPTV this statement: