Moment of silence planned in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims

Lake Worth Beach City Hall
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 16:26:55-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Members of the LGBTQ+ community will gather Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting.

Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, are also expected to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

WATCH LIVE:

The gathering comes three days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead and at least 25 others wounded.

