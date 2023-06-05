Companies including Target, Anheuser-Busch face boycotts during Pride Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — June is Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but this year major corporations are at the center of a culture clash over whether to support the cause. Some companies have been in the spotlight, facing calls for boycotts from groups.

"They're just pushing it in everybody's faces," shopper Damian Basile said. "That's just my opinion."

He said retailers should take the politics out of the business.

"The only reason I'm coming here is because it's closer to my home," Basile said. "Other than that, I would not be shopping here."

WPTV Damian Basile explains why he thinks companies should avoid politically divisive marketing strategies.

Target is now pulling some Pride Month merchandise off of store shelves.

The company released a statement recently that said "they have experienced threats impacting their team members' safety and well-being" and are "making adjustments to their plans including removing items."

And Target is not alone.

Anheuser-Busch is also under attack after the beer brand partnered with a transgender actress and activist for a bud light campaign. Its CEO said: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together."

WPTV Donna Weinberger speaks about the controversy surrounding some companies during Pride Month.

Now, across the country, customers have become more motivated to engage in confrontational behavior, impacting local organizations.

Transpire Help founder Donna Weinberger said she is disappointed by some people's reactions to the company's marketing strategies.

"You see these situations where companies like Target and Budweiser have started to cave, and it's sad for us to see," Weinberger said. "We really are hoping that we can see some companies that will rise to the occasion and continue to support our community."

Weinberger now hopes for a shift in support across the country while these major corporations try to open the dialogue and continue their commitments.