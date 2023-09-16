St. Lucie County's Agency on Aging celebrates 50th with senior prom

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — When you think of a Senior Prom, you might think of high schooler arriving in limousines wearing tuxedos, sequined dresses, and corsages.

But the seniors dancing the afternoon away at the Brennity at Tradition were senior citizens, helping a county agency celebrate a milestone with music.

The St. Lucie County Council on Aging works full time to help seniors in St. Lucie County live independently.

The prom celebrated the Council on aging’s 50th anniversary.

WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman served as master of ceremonies for the event that featured a Champagne toast, followed by an afternoon of dancing.

