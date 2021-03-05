Menu

Watch
NewsInspiring South Florida

Actions

'Slices for Seniors' hits year of serving thousands of St. Lucie County nursing home residents

Big Apple Pizza owner touts serving more than 5,000 seniors
items.[0].videoTitle
This week, an effort to bring joy to seniors who otherwise feel isolated and alone hit its one year mark.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 09:19:13-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It has been more than a year since COVID-19 put seniors on lockdown in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

This week, an effort to bring joy to seniors who otherwise feel isolated and alone hit its one year mark.

Scott Van Duzer, owner of Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce and founder of the Van Duzer Foundation nonprofit, started “Slices for Seniors” at the beginning of the pandemic.

Van Duzer and groups of volunteers and donors would deliver pizzas to the facilities, along with t-shirts and handmade cards.

Treasure Coast Hospice, Dr. Shamser Singh, We Honor Veterans, Dragonfly Graphics, and Seacoast Bank gave donations in addition to community members to make the effort a success.

“We’ve hit every nursing home and assisted living facility in St. Lucie County and a little over 5,000 seniors in one year,” Van Duzer said.

This week, he celebrated the one-year anniversary of the program at Emerald Health Care, delivering pizzas for a second time to seniors there.

“I remember last year very well,” one resident told Van Duzer. “It’s special to us that you’re doing this for us. I appreciate it very much,” she said.

“I get teary-eyed. Its really exciting for them,” said Emerald Health Care Medical Director, Ian Boykin. He says seniors have had limited visitors because of safety protocols. “It’s hard on them. It’s tough on the seniors.”

“Just important to let you know a lot of people are still thinking about you,” Van Duzer told one woman, while giving her a handmade card, cookie, and t-shirt.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Sean Mitchell also tagged along for the chance to see his mother. Visitations had been limited, and he had not seen her for weeks.

“You are loved. A lot of people outside thinking about you,” Van Duzer told her. She replied, “I can’t imagine a nicer day.”

Slices for Seniors helped Van Duzer’s business survive the pandemic. He did not have to cut any jobs.

But at the heart of the cause was something more personal.

“We had no goal, I just wanted to honor my mom,” Van Duzer explained. His mother spent some of her last days in a nursing home, which is why it was so important for him to visit seniors who may otherwise not be able to have visitors.

“She was proud of our work that we do. She’d be smiling right now,” Van Duzer said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right

Share Your 'Inspiring South Florida' Stories
Do you know someone who is "Inspiring South Florida?" Please let us know.