Riviera Beach native turned Netflix star brings his talent back home

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For Riviera Beach native Jevon White his greatest cheerleader is his grandmother, 88-year-old Gladys White.

The pandemic has put more distance between them over the past year, but thanks to technology it hasn’t weakened their bond.

“Even if she says 'I love you, I’m proud of you' or 'I love you' or 'I see you' and she even used emojis sometimes,” says White.

Out of 29 grandchildren she says White has always been her favorite.

“The minute I seen him after he was born I knew he was gonna be something special,” said his grandmother.

And she wasn't wrong. After graduating from William T. Dwyer High he enlisted in the military where he would serve eight years, part of his commitment to rising above the adversity and stereotypes attached to minorities in Riviera Beach.

“Yeah I witnessed that and a lot of the stereotypes are true,” said White, “but there are more stereotypes that people don’t know about - about Black excellence like Black leadership.”

Before working for the City of Riviera Beach as a storm water supervisor and then youth mentor.

White still lives in Riviera Beach, a place he says has always been home.

“A place of opportunity also having adversity. It also means foundation and growth,” said White.

The community provided fertile ground to cultivate a longtime passion - acting and producing.

What started as a few roles as an extra recently culminated in a speaking role in the current top-rated Netflix movie Thunder Force starring Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, and yes, Jevon White.

Grandma couldn't be more proud.

“I’m so grateful that God allowed him to be where he is,” said his grandmother, “and at my age he allowed me to see him be where he is.”

While his face is on TV and mobile screens around the world, White is still pumping his efforts into Riviera Beach and his non-profit organization called “Character Development” aimed at mentoring aspiring actors and producers.

“God gave all of us talents,” said his grandmother, “all of us got something inside of us we can offer to the world.”

For those watching Thunder Force it’s a couple hours of entertainment. For White it’s much more.

“How do you measure success? My success comes from me being obedient to my steps that God has given me,” said White.

Steps that led him right back home.