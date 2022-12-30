Postal worker, deputies help fulfill boy's Christmas wish to Santa

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A young boy's Christmas wish was made a reality thanks to a United States Postal Service worker and St. Lucie County deputies.

This after 10-year-old Camron King's Christmas letter to Santa fell into the right hands.

"He normally goes to grandma and grandpa's house after school and then he had his cousin help him write the letter," said Amy King, Camron's mother.

In the letter, Camron asked Santa for his family to be together for Christmas and to have fun, and for him to stop being bullied.

It turns out the boy was born without his left hand and has a muscle nerve disorder.

"It's called CMT so that affects his nerves and muscles in his legs and arms so as he gets older it kind of deteriorates," King said. "They said he wouldn't be able to walk but he's walking, running, playing soccer. I'm very proud of him, I always say he's my little miracle baby."

Camron King





When Camron sent his letter, it made its way to a postal clerk Brittany Giles, who decided to help.

"I was reading the Santa letters and Camron's broke my heart. and I knew that I had to come and meet this child and try to make his Christmas as special as possible," Giles said. "I had to make it a mission to come meet him and ask him what he wanted. This way I could go back to Santa and he could tell his little elves"

Giles asked Camron what toys he wanted, and with the help of St. Lucie County Deputy Ethan Kirk and Deputy Rebecca Ireland, they pooled their own money to buy the young boy his gifts and surprised him.

"Honestly it wasn't even a thought to spend my own money, at the end of the day you want to help anyone that you can possibly help," Giles said.

"I kept saying thank you so many times, you can just get him one gift. We don't need a million gifts cause there's always someone less fortunate, but I greatly appreciated everything," Amy King said.

Giles says this is the first year she's helped Santa read Christmas letters, and says she got an unexpected gift herself in the process.

"This is my extended family at this point. I inherited grandparents, I got a new sister, I got nieces, I got nephews," Giles said. "Community is everything, family is everything and it doesn't have to be by blood."

Giles says the only gifts they weren't able to deliver were a pickaxe and a helicopter, but the family was able to celebrate Christmas together.

