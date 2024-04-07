Making prom possible, beyond the dress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County nonprofit is allowing low-income teens to step into their best selves this prom season. Giving them the “Cinderella” treatment at no cost, Prom Beach is making prom possible.

"It's beyond the dress," said owner Laura Wissa, who started a dress drive for students in need in her living room years ago. Today, more than 200 Palm Beach County teens have benefited from Prom Beach over the past three years.

“When the kids walk in, shoulders are slumped, their eyes are down and then they see themselves in the mirror and you see it in the smiles," Wissa said.

Nevaeh Baker is a senior Royal Palm Beach Community High School hoping to find the perfect dress for prom. She discovered Prom Beach through the Boys & Girls Club.

WPTV Nevaeh Baker, a senior Royal Palm Beach Community High School, discovered Prom Beach through the Boys & Girls Club.



“This has inspired me to not just assume that I can't wear something based on my height, size or anything like that," Baker said. "I can put anything on it and it can look good. I feel good wearing the dress.”

Walking out with confidence and a brand new outfit, Prom Beach hopes to continue serving hundreds of teens in need.

Prom Beach works with child service organizations in the community. If a teen is in need of an outfit, they can reach out to their need based organization or to the nonprofit directly. For more information on the non-profit visit their website.