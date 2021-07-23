Watch
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida gives 4-year-old girl new playhouse

Playhouse modeled after 'Up' house
Josh Navarro
Tuyet Nhi holding a Make-A-Wish sign given to her by her mother in front of her new "Up" themed playhouse.
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 23, 2021
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is giving Tuyet Nhi a new playhouse.

Tuyet is a 4-year-old with Autism and a congenital heart disease.

The Fort Pierce resident has undergone several open heart surgeries for her condition.

Tuyet takes comfort in watching Disney and Pixar animated films. Her favorite movie is "Up."

A pink, green, and yellow playhouse with a porch and flowers
Tuyet Nhi's "Up" themed playhouse.

Her new playhouse is modeled after Carl Fredrickson's home in the movie. The playhouse is painted in vibrant colors, features a wooden porch and has plants surrounding it.

Because of Tuyet's compromised immune system, she is very susceptible to infections that would require hospitalization and keeps her mostly at home.

The playhouse also has air conditioning to keep her from over heating.

Tuyet's mother, Alexandra, said she is excited for her daughter to have a safe space for her to play with her siblings.

