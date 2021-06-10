Jupiter woman delivers books to children in need

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Wednesday was delivery day in the Glades.

Last week, WPTV introduced you to a Jupiter woman who's on a mission to provide new books this summer for as many children as possible in western Palm Beach County.

Parked outside her home in Jupiter, Phyllis Choy’s car was full of boxes, each one packed with precision and pages full of love.

"I’ve color-coded them so we know exactly what boxes are going where," Choy said.

Months worth of work about to be delivered as Phyllis, her husband and neighbor pull away, driving nearly 60 miles to western Palm Beach County, arriving in Belle Glade and stopping at the new Boys & Girls Club Smith and Moore Family Teen Center.

"It’s very exciting because now it’s reality. All the wonderful people who donated books can see where they’re going," Choy said.

Phyllis started with a goal of 200 books to promote literacy and seeing the need out west. But her family, friends and the community responded, donating more than 1,000 books for kids of all ages.

Commissioner Melissa McKinlay helped unload the boxes benefiting the children in her district.

"Having a new book in their hand maybe having the opportunity to exchange that book for another book at some point if they want to goes a long way in making sure their literacy skills stay up to par over the summer," McKinlay said.

"They're pretty awesome," said Don'Kerria McDermott, who was grateful and excited. "Yeah, I'm gonna have to read this one right here."

She's about to graduate high school. She loves to read and her dream is to become a lawyer.

"Now I get to explore new things and new topics like it will really help me," McDermott said.

Phyllis made stops Wednesday at four different locations for kids around the Glades.

And now she's talking about doing another book drive next year.

"I would like to say thank you," McDermott said. "For her to actually do that that's pretty awesome. I would like to meet her."

Strangers perhaps building a new bond over books.