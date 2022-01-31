International Community pulls through to make special needs Loxahatchee man birthday wish come true

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — There’s no denying it, the Mohammed family of Loxahatchee is big.

Mom and Dad, Rebecca and Ricardo Mohammed, have been together for 34 years and have nine kids in all. With a group that large comes a lot of music, laughs, and celebrations.

One of them, Jennifer Mohammed, found it important enough a few weeks ago to write in to Inspiring South Florida.

She wrote: “Adam is turning 29 January 20th and every year that we celebrate, his birthday is a true celebration.“

She’s talking about her brother-in-law Adam Mohammed, who several of the siblings describe as the family’s biggest blessing.

“He is extremely smart and has a heart of gold,” Jennifer Mohammed added.

His family describes him as a thrill seeker and the life of the party despite the obvious.

“We just understand him as a normal person dealing with his challenges just like we all are and a think that’s been a theme throughout Adam’s childhood,” said Ricardo Mohammed.

Adam Mohammed developed a viral infection as a baby that left him non-verbal brain damaged and with a Cerebral Palsy diagnosis.

He communicates primarily through facial expressions, gestures, and tablet software.

It hasn’t stopped his fun loving spirit though.

His mom said he’s used to being the life of the party.

“Just his whole life growing up, he’s been included all the time, we didn’t protect him and set him off to the side,” said Rebecca Mohammed.

At the top of Adam’s wish-list for his birthday was a Polaris off road vehicle.

It was an easy substitute for a car and driver’s license, things doctors said he’d never have.

Delivering the perfect Polaris boiled down to an issue of money, $7,500 to be exact… the answer? Online fundraising, three days’ time and an incredibly supportive community.

Adam turned 29 on Jan. 20, you didn’t need words to tell how happy he was.

“It opens your eyes that there’s still good stuff happening in the world every day you know,” said Andrew, Adam Mohammed's brother.

A family’s love helping one man and one Polaris on the journey of a lifetime.

“Adam’s journey is to teach us all to be better people and he’s doing a great job,” said Ricardo Mohammed.

Inspiring us all with a smile that fills a room.