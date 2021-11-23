Gwen Stefani sets stage for Port St. Lucie teen's life

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A unique experience was repeated for a Port St. Lucie Gwen Stefani fan.

Six years ago, Brandon Burford went viral after getting pulled on stage at a Stefani concert in West Palm Beach.

His sign about being bullied and saved by Stefani's music caught the star's attention, and now Brandon's story has come full circle.

The now 18-year-old went to a Stefani concert in Las Vegas this November and this time his graduation cap caught the superstar's attention.

"When she pulled me up [on stage], that helped me through my whole school life, so I wanted to say 'thank you,'" said Brandon.

His story goes back 6 years when Stefani spotted Brandon's mom's sign at a concert in West Palm Beach.

"My son was bullied every day from 1st to 5th grade," read Stefani. "What? He would come home every day upset and he'd go to his room and listen to your music and smile," she continued to read. "Get up here right now, right now!"

Stefani welcomed a then 12-year-old Brandon on stage. After that moment, his life would never be the same.

6 years ago, a #PSL boy met his idol Gwen Stefani during the toughest time in his life. He was a victim of bullying. The star spotted his sign at a concert in WPB & pulled him on stage. At 3pm watch ⁦@WPTV⁩ Facebook live to learn about his latest triumph & reunion w/ Gwen! pic.twitter.com/AesbI8Xado — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) November 22, 2021

"She helped me believe in myself. She made me feel more confident about myself," said Burford.

On his worst days, Gwen's music would transform Brandon.

"As soon as I turned it on, I felt better already," he said.

With Gwen's advice, Brandon graduated high school this year. His graduation cap was decorated with bananas and flowers to represent some of Gwen's popular songs and style. Brandon brought the cap to a recent Las Vegas concert, and grabbed the superstar's attention once again.

"We follow each other. I've watched you grow into that. I am so proud of you, of your journey," Stefani said to Brandon on stage.

"It was crazy. When I went up, I felt like I was dreaming. It did not feel real," added Burford.

Back in Port St. Lucie, his room is filled with memorabilia and all things Gwen.

"That's her Las Vegas show called 'Just a Girl'," pointed Burford at a poster framed on his bedroom wall.

These things keep reminding Brandon that long after high school, he's not just a boy. He is whatever he wants to be.