Boca Raton 10-year-old writes song about children’s mental health issues

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Eden Gross loves to perform.

“There’s so many things that I like, it’s not even funny,” she explained.

From tap dancing, to hip hop and even the cello, the Boca Raton fourth grade student and Parkland native is a ball of energy.

“It’s fun to be 10-years-old,” Gross said.

But she said not so much during a global pandemic.

“We’re are struggling, we really feel like we don’t know what to do,” she explained. “We are stuck.”

So, she decided to write about it in a song titled “Shadows on the Wall.”

WPTV

With lyrics like “Every morning when I wake up all the monsters, hiding underneath my bed.”

She turned her fears into a song about hope.

“You got to look in your heart, try to find the brave inside,” Gross sings.

“I really want to make stuff that people can relate to,” she told WPTV.

“A lot of times children don’t want to share feelings like that with their parents,” Sarah Franco said. “They don’t want to worry their parents, but we know as therapists that children do have thoughts of darkness in their lives.”

Franco is the Executive Director of Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options. She said they plan to use the song as a therapy tool to help children struggling with anxiety.

“It offers so much hope and it really just aligns with anybody who has any kind of mental health or trauma,” Franco said.

The record costs $1.29 and a portion of all sales will go back to JAFCO and Eagles Haven, a community wellness center created solely and mindfully for MS Douglas / Parkland and her parents couldn’t be prouder.

“My favorite songs cause me waterworks, but no song has ever made cry as viscerally and immediately as this song that she wrote,” Gross’ dad said.

