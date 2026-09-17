Padel X Boca Raton marks 1 year with Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

BOCA RATON, Fla. — One of the fastest-growing sports in the world is finding a home in South Florida — and its first anniversary is doubling as a celebration of the culture that helped make it what it is today.

Padel X in Boca Raton is marking its one-year anniversary this week during Hispanic Heritage Month, a timing that owner and co-founder Nalle Grinda says is deeply meaningful.

"The Hispanic community is at the source of the game and at the source of how this game became so big," Grinda said.

Padel X Boca Raton turns one with a celebration of sport and culture

Padel is a mix of tennis and squash, played in doubles on an enclosed court made of glass and metallic mesh. Grinda said the sport originated in Acapulco, Mexico, and grew across Latin America and Spain before spreading globally.

"All of these things were created with that Latin and Hispanic mindset of camaraderie and wellness and the after-game as well," Grinda said.

For Grinda, who has played since a young age, padel is more than a sport — it is a vehicle for connection.

"Padel is the great game of sports," Grinda said. "But it's also an amazing way to interact in the community."

He said the sport brings together people of different cultures and ages, and that Latin influence is felt in the way the community gathers.

"You can feel that Latin influence in the game, even in the way the community gathers together," Grinda said. "Paddle took actually all the best sides of all the racket sports and condensed it into one game."

For many players, the experience extends well beyond the court itself.

"It's a place where you gather to play paddle but also to celebrate all the events of life," Grinda said.

Grinda is encouraging anyone curious about the sport to give it a try.

"I encourage everyone to give it a shot because once you try it — you're hooked," Grinda said.

The One Year on the Court: Padel X Boca Raton Anniversary event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at Padel X Boca Raton, located at 1081 Holland Drive, Suite #3, Boca Raton, FL. The event will feature competitions and more.

Grinda says Padel X plans to expand in South Florida, with new locations planned in Coral Gables and West Palm Beach over the next two years.

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