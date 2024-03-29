5 ways for women to make the most of next checkup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Winding down Women’s Health month, WPTV wants to prepare you for your next check up. Arming yourself with a checklist before your next appointment can be critical and will make a huge difference in your overall health.

Here are five ways to make the most of your next appointment with your physician or nurse practitioner:



Write down your list of questions or conditions Bring a list of all medications, vitamins and supplements Know your family history Have your vaccine records available Be honest with your doctor

Kristina Ramsey has been working as a nurse for more than 20 years in our local hospitals. She started a mobile business called Mobile IV of the Palm Beaches.

“I come to you in your home and can do basic checkups, COVID tests, immune packs,” Ramsey said. “It makes it really convenient for patients who don’t feel well or can’t leave their homes.”

She tackles the basics like colds or flu but refers patients to local physicians when there is a greater need. Ramsey always shares this advice before she sends a patient to a doctor.

“When you go into a doctor's office, you have to make sure have your little checklist of what you want, because they’re very busy, tons of people waiting,” Ramsey said. “We all get annoyed when waiting for an appointment that was half hour ago, but you need to be prepared and have questions written down.”