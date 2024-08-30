What Florida is doing to curb the fentanyl crisis and protect residents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is committed to raising awareness of the fentanyl epidemic, impacting many families across Florida who have lost loved ones.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced millions of dollars in new funding to help take deadly drugs off the street.

We are examining how all that money will trickle down to Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. DeSantis explains what Florida is doing in fight against fentanyl

Gov. Ron DeSantis explains what Florida is doing in fight against fentanyl

The state of Florida started ramping up efforts to tackle the epidemic last year, creating a grant program called State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE).

This year, Florida is increasing the budget $8.5 million to hopefully save more lives.

Michael Quesada was 14 years old when he went down the wrong path.

"It started with painkillers, turned into heroin … turned into fentanyl," Quesada said. "A little bit of family issues, a lot of things I didn't know how to cope with."

His actions caused him to overdose twice.

"Did you know the dangers of it?" Lopez asked.

"Yeah," he responded. "At the time I don't think I valued my life enough."

It's an issue that DeSantis is helping fight, putting nearly $30 million in grants to help law enforcement with large-scale drug operations throughout the state.

WPTV did some digging and found that last year the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received nearly $500,000 from the grant.

The money went toward "Operation Rushmore, which led to 19 arrests and the seizure of marijuana, cocaine and more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl.

Tony Martino with Revolution Recovery Center in Boynton Beach said "as little as a pinhead can be lethal."

"I was meeting with a client today," Martino said. "He informed me that two of his friends just recently passed away within the past 48 hours."

He said the deaths occurred in Palm Beach County from fentanyl.

Meanwhile, Quesada considers himself "extremely fortunate" to still be alive.

It's pushed him to get treatment, and he is now four years sober.

"I'm not going to be a victim of my past," Quesada said.

DeSantis said the program has helped confiscate over 60,000 fentanyl pills statewide, which the governor said is enough to kill 33 million people. For comparison, Florida has an estimated population of about 23 million.