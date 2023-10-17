Watch Now
Treasure Coast doctor says Suzanne Somers' approach to treatment was non-traditional

Dr. Denise Sanderson says it doesn't diminish what actress did to make breast cancer something people aren't afraid to talk about
Suzanne Somers at Merv Griffin's funeral in 2007
Suzanne Somers is seen during the Aug. 17, 2007, funeral services for Merv Griffin at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 21:23:21-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Fans of Suzanne Somers and doctors in WPTV's viewing area are reflecting on the impact of the famous actress following news of her death Sunday.

Her 77th birthday would've been Monday. The star is well known for her role in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step."

Her publicist said she survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for more than 23 years, according to NBC. Just this past July, Summers shared on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

Oncologists, like Dr. Denise Sanderson of HCA St. Lucie Hospital, said Somers' approach to treatment was non-traditional, but that doesn't diminish what she did to make breast cancer something people aren’t afraid to talk about.

"She may have had the same outcome either way, so it was the right outcome for her," Sanderson said. "I think independent of what you might read sometimes about doctors talking about her choices, she really helped women to be able to talk about breast cancer."
 
October is breast cancer awareness month, and Sanderson stresses the importance of early detection. She said breast cancer is a curable disease and that women need to self-examine and get regular mammograms after 40.

