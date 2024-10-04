This is who's being diagnosed with breast cancer more often

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Once thought to be an older woman's battle, the latest comprehensive report by the American Cancer Society is shedding light on a change.

New statistics show a larger increase of 1.4% of breast cancer diagnoses in women under 50. The increase was .7% for women 50 and older. The data found women in their 20s experienced around a 2.2% increase each year in diagnoses during the last decade.

WPTV News anchor Hollani Davis spoke to Dr. Kelsey Hampton, the director of mission communications and education for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. She said the findings should be a call to action.

"We're encouraging women, especially those in their 20s and 30s, to do three things. Know what's normal for them, because your breast and your body is different from everybody [else's.] You know what's normal for you best. Second is to know your family health history. Cancer, especially breast cancer, on both sides of your family. Third is to talk to your doctor if you have concerns," Hampton said.

Even though the average age for breast cancer diagnosis is 62, this latest study reinforces breast cancer affects people of all ages.

Health professionals said for women whose breast cancer presents in less straightforward ways, such as a rash or nipple discharge, rather than a lump, the path to receiving a diagnosis is even more difficult.

Young Black women ages 20 to 29 are 53% more likely to develop breast cancer than white women of the same age group. This is largely due to genetics and social factors that are out of their control.

Earlier this spring, new mammogram recommendations were put in place. Women at average risk of breast cancer should begin screening at the age of 40 instead of 50.

But doctors said ask to bump up your screening up if you feel like something isn't right.