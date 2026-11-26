WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Before South Florida families sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, a local doctor says a few food safety precautions involving the turkey, kitchen and leftovers can help prevent an unwanted guest at the holiday table: food poisoning.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman sat down with Dr. Kleper De Almeida an infectious disease specialist at Good Samaritan Medical Center to break down what people should know as they prepare Thanksgiving dinner and plan for the leftovers that follow.

"The concern is of salmonella," de Almeida said.

His advice starts before the turkey ever reaches the oven.

Thanksgiving food safety: How to safely cook your turkey and handle leftovers

Safely thaw your Thanksgiving turkey

De Almeida told WPTV that a frozen turkey should be thawed in the refrigerator or using cold water.

Keeping raw poultry from contaminating other ingredients and kitchen surfaces is an important part of the process.

Current USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service guidance emphasizes keeping raw poultry separate from foods that will not be cooked and cleaning hands, utensils and surfaces throughout meal preparation. [fsis.usda.gov]

De Almeida also cautioned against washing a raw turkey because water that touches the bird can contaminate the sink and surrounding areas.

"Heat from the cooking process is sufficient to kill the bacteria," de Almeida said. "Washing the bird is OK, but you have to keep in mind that the water that has touched the bird can contaminate the sink."

Your turkey needs to reach 165 degrees

When it comes to determining whether Thanksgiving turkey is safe to eat, temperature matters.

"Cooking the poultry at a temperature that exceeds 165 is sufficient to prevent the risk of salmonella infection and other infections," de Almeida said.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service says turkey should reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, measured with a food thermometer in the thickest part of the breast, innermost part of the thigh and innermost part of the wing. [fsis.usda.gov]

If stuffing is cooked inside the turkey, the center of the stuffing should also reach 165 degrees. [fsis.usda.gov]

How long are Thanksgiving leftovers safe?

Once Thanksgiving dinner is finished, food safety doesn't stop.

Hoffman asked de Almeida how long people should keep digging into their Thanksgiving leftovers.

"Three days," de Almeida said. "So they have cooked the food on Thursday. They have Friday, Saturday, Sunday to get done with what was served."

For additional context, federal food safety guidance gives a slightly broader window. The USDA advises refrigerating perishable leftovers within two hours and eating or freezing refrigerated Thanksgiving leftovers within three to four days. That makes the Monday after Thanksgiving the federal guidance's use-or-freeze deadline. [foodsafety.gov], [fsis.usda.gov]

Leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. [fsis.usda.gov]

Some people should take extra precautions

De Almeida advised people who are pregnant or immunocompromised to be particularly cautious with Thanksgiving leftovers.

"Women who are pregnant and immunocompromised people, they need to be extra cautious," de Almeida said. "And the rules for leftovers are more stringent, so they should consume the leftovers within one day."

Food safety is especially important when preparing a large holiday meal with multiple dishes moving in and out of the refrigerator, oven and serving area.

So while Thanksgiving is about good food, family and friends, keeping an eye on how that food is prepared, cooked, and stored can help ensure the holiday memories don't include a bout of food poisoning.

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