Student art contest focuses on sun safety education in Florida, offers big prizes

Contest open this year to students in all 67 counties
Getting the word out about skin safety in the Sunshine State is no easy task, but an art contest is working to do just that.
Posted at 8:41 PM, Apr 23, 2024
However, the RDK Melanoma Foundation is reaching out to kids to coach the youngest members of the public.

An art contest called the Kinney Art Contest is underway with a focus on sun safety education.

They want you to help create a campaign that promotes sun safety while also appealing to children.

WPTV anchor Shannon Cake spoke with the founder of the foundation and the art contest.

Deborah Kann Schwartzberg speaks about the student art contest and the battle against melanoma.
"We've done a lot," Deborah Kann Schwartzberg, the founder of the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, said. "We've saved lives. We've educated tens of thousands of children. The information needs to be understood, behavioral change needs to occur. Children, parents, adults need to understand prevention and this art contest is just another way to raise awareness."

For the first time, the foundation is taking the annual art contest statewide for all 67 counties in Florida.

First, second and third place winners will be announced for elementary, middle and high school age groups.

Prize info below:

Grades K-5
First Place: $2,500
Second Place: $1,500
Third Place: $750

Grades 6-8
First Place: $2,500
Second Place: $1,500
Third Place: $750

Grades 9-12
First Place: $2,500
Second Place: $1,500
Third Place: $750

Teacher of winning student
First Place: $750
Second Place: $500
Third Place: $250

Click here for more information on registering for the contest.

