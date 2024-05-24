Stroke Awareness Month: Knowing the signs of a stroke and prevention

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is no question strokes are dangerous and can be deadly. According to the American Stroke Association, it’s the number five killer and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.

Many doctors are taking the time during Stroke Awareness Month to hammer home the importance of knowing the signs.

A stroke happens when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain gets blocked, causing a lack of brain function.

People of all ages, races, and ethnicities are at risk of having a stroke.

However, doctors with HCA Florida hospital say 80% of strokes can be prevented. Early detection and a fast response is the difference between life and death.

Dr. Paul Acevedo of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital says stroke is preventable with regular primary care visits.

"Stroke is a problem, and it’s a common problem in the United States. It’s a preventable problem," said Dr. Paul Acevedo of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital. "If we say three out of four or four out of five strokes could be prevented, and how we prevent them is going after the risk factors. Let’s look around our home, who our family members are, how imbalanced they are or off balance they are, and how can we help them get back into the light of primary care and taking care of those risk factors."

Doctors urge you to remember the acronym “B.E. F.A.S.T.”

B= balance or coordination loss

E= eyesight trouble

F= face drooping

A= arm weakness

S= speech difficulty

T= time to call 911