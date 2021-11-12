St. Lucie Public Schools opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools is helping to get more children and their families get vaccinated.
That district has partnered with Florida Community Health Centers to launch a new vaccine program.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to students 5 years of age and older, their families, and district employees.
Participants can reserve their spot by calling their desired clinic location.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive their vaccination.
Clinic locations are as follows:
Manatee K8
1450 SW Heatherwood Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 | 772-340-4745
Location: Gymnasium
First Dose Date: November 12
Second Dose Date: December 3
Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
Northport K8
250 NW Floresta Dr.
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 | 772-340-4700
Location: Cafeteria
First Dose Date: November 15
Second Dose Date: December 6
Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
C.A. Moore
827 N 29th St.
Fort Pierce, FL 34947 | 772-468-5315
Location: Cafeteria
First Dose Date: November 16
Second Dose Date: December 7
Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
FCHC Lincoln Park Center
3090 Avenue G, Suite A
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Date: November 20
Walk-ups Only
Time: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.