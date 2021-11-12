Watch
NewsYour Health Matters

Actions

St. Lucie Public Schools opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families

items.[0].videoTitle
St. Lucie Public Schools is helping to get more children and their families get vaccinated.
Posted at 8:06 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 08:06:43-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools is helping to get more children and their families get vaccinated.

That district has partnered with Florida Community Health Centers to launch a new vaccine program.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to students 5 years of age and older, their families, and district employees.

Participants can reserve their spot by calling their desired clinic location.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive their vaccination.

Clinic locations are as follows:

Manatee K8
1450 SW Heatherwood Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 | 772-340-4745
Location: Gymnasium
First Dose Date: November 12
Second Dose Date: December 3
Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

Northport K8
250 NW Floresta Dr.
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 | 772-340-4700
Location: Cafeteria
First Dose Date: November 15
Second Dose Date: December 6
Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

C.A. Moore
827 N 29th St.
Fort Pierce, FL 34947 | 772-468-5315
Location: Cafeteria
First Dose Date: November 16
Second Dose Date: December 7
Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

FCHC Lincoln Park Center
3090 Avenue G, Suite A
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Date: November 20
Walk-ups Only
Time: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.