St. Lucie Public Schools opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and families

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools is helping to get more children and their families get vaccinated.

That district has partnered with Florida Community Health Centers to launch a new vaccine program.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to students 5 years of age and older, their families, and district employees.

Participants can reserve their spot by calling their desired clinic location.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive their vaccination.

Clinic locations are as follows:

Manatee K8

1450 SW Heatherwood Blvd

Port St. Lucie, FL 34986 | 772-340-4745

Location: Gymnasium

First Dose Date: November 12

Second Dose Date: December 3

Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

Northport K8

250 NW Floresta Dr.

Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 | 772-340-4700

Location: Cafeteria

First Dose Date: November 15

Second Dose Date: December 6

Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

C.A. Moore

827 N 29th St.

Fort Pierce, FL 34947 | 772-468-5315

Location: Cafeteria

First Dose Date: November 16

Second Dose Date: December 7

Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

FCHC Lincoln Park Center

3090 Avenue G, Suite A

Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Date: November 20

Walk-ups Only

Time: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

Click here for more information.