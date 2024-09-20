Prostate health: The procedure that can offer men relief from discomfort

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and WPTV is helping men navigate their prostate health, from the two tests that every man needs to a new procedure that’s offering relief from chronic discomfort. If you have trouble sleeping through the night or sitting through a movie without scrambling for a bathroom, you may be among the millions of men suffering due to an enlarged prostate. A new procedure called aquablation is offering patients in South Florida almost instant relief. Dr. Emmanuel Gottenger with Tampa General Hospital’s Urology Group of Florida said the relatively new procedure has helped dozens of his patients struggling with chronic discomfort. "It’s like pressure washing the prostate, if you want to call it that," Gottenger said. "It’s basically a pressurized water jet that will destroy the tissue and enhance the channel for the urine so it passes through the prostate."