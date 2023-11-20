NICU baby departs HCA Florida Palms West Hospital after 8-month stay

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A little bundle of joy is going home for the first time just a few days before Thanksgiving.

Representatives at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital announced Monday that a child named Manuela was born at 23 weeks.

The little girl has spent nearly eight months in their Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) growing stronger.

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital Manuela was born at 23 weeks and spent nearly eight months at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital's Level III NICU unit before she was allowed to go home Nov. 20, 2023.

"We are so thankful that this little pumpkin is finally on her way home," the hospital said in a statement.

Staff said they lined the halls of the hospital to cheer on Manuela, her mother and her dad as they departed the hospital.

As a Level III NICU hospital, staff at Palms West provide advanced care for babies who are recovering from serious health conditions.