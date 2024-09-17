New state-of-the-art cancer center coming to Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mass General Brigham — generally regarded as one of the nation's most prestigious medical institutions — will soon unveil a state-of-the-art cancer center in Palm Beach Gardens.

The facility is part of a partnership with Tampa General Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

It will be located at the Legacy Place shopping center on PGA Boulevard just east of Interstate 95.

Tampa General Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer John Couris told WPTV that the facility will focus on oncology while offering radiation oncology, medical imaging and an oncology clinical practice.

WPTV Tampa General Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer John Couris speaks about the new cancer facility coming to Palm Beach Gardens.

"I'm happy for our respective organizations because we're growing and we're learning together, but I'm also really happy for the communities that we serve in Palm Beach," Couris said. "They're the beneficiaries of this partnership."

The team plans to renovate about 20,000 square feet of shopping space to make room for the medical facility.

No timeline for when the facility will open has been announced.