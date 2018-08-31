A Jupiter woman's death could be Palm Beach County's first flu-related death of the season.

Nicole Arnold's entire family has been battling the flu. She was later hospitalized and died this week.

Friends and family believe the flu and pneumonia are to blame for Arnold's death, but the Health Department says it will take some time to determine her exact cause.

The CDC now recommends to get the flu shot by the end of October. But if you are not a fan of needles, the nasal spray is now an option.

The CDC is recommending the nasal spray for the first time in two years because the agency says its more effective than in previous years.

Experts say there is no preference over which vaccine to get. The most important thing is for people 6 months and older to get vaccinated to avoid getting sick.

The nasal spray is only recommended for people ages 2 to 49 years old and is not for pregnant women.

Some pharmacies are already getting the vaccines in stock as flu season approaches.

Visit the CDC’s website to learn more about the nasal spray vaccine.