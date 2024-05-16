In need of dental help? These volunteer dentists will come to you

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're in need of immediate dental care and can't afford to get it, a traveling mobile dental unit might be able to help.

This week, a group of volunteer dentists, dental assistants, and hygienists are in Royal Palm Beach. Inside the mobile dental bus, it looks just a dentist office.

People in need of dental care can sign up for an appointment. There is a registration process once you get to the location, and then the local dentist examines you and decides what kind of care you need.

Since 1973, the mobile dental unit has been traveling around the state, thanks to donations to the Florida Baptist Convention, making stops according to where churches see a need in the community, like migrant camps, community centers, schools and veteran stand down events.

Your Health Matters Caridad Center partners with Guatemalan-Mayan Center for mobile dental care Allen Cone

Patients must meet certain requirements, like making less than $36,000 a year and having no dental insurance. So far this year, the dental unit has helped about 500 people.

Crystal Crews has been volunteering for seven years. Her husband drives the bus.

"Because I asked God to give me something to do and this is where He sent me," Crews said. "He will put you in places you never dreamed you would be. I was working in a warehouse for 31 years. And when we retired, me and Ferrell we wanted to go and be in ministry we were going to get into disaster relief."

Currently, the dental bus is at Connect Church on Okeechobee Boulevard west of U.S. 441. Next week, the mobile dental bus will be in Fort Pierce at Discovery Church on 25th Street. During the week of May 27, the dental bus will be at Oakview Baptist Church in Okeechobee.

In, June the dental bus will be in Tallahassee.

For appointments at a specific location, click here.