Caridad Center partners with Guatemalan-Mayan Center for mobile dental care clinic

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Caridad Center has partnered with The Guatemalan-Mayan Center to provide dental services through its mobile clinic to serve underserved families, including children, in Palm Beach County.

The clinic will first stop at The Guatemalan-Mayan Center located at 1776 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth Beach from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday. The clinic will then go to locations throughout the county.

"This event marks a pivotal moment in local health care in these challenging times, when community trust and cohesion are more critical than ever," the center said in a news release.

The Caridad Center operates a stand-alone dental clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 8645 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.

The center, founded in 1989, is Florida's largest free health and charitable clinic. More than 600 volunteer physicians and health care providers have provided medical, dental, vision, mental health, social services and health education with more 84,000 patient visits annually.

In 2021, the Caridad Center received $1.1 million in federal funding that included building it first free mobile clinic. There is one room for dental care and another for physical exams.

Initial plans were to provide only dental care in the mobile clinic.