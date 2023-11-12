Watch Now
Lake Park chiropractors describe headaches, strain from 'text strain'

Joseph and Karina Taylor open 'renewed wellness' office
Dr. Joseph Taylor performs a treatment on his wife, Dr. Karina Taylor. Nov. 11, 2023
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 17:51:23-05

LAKE PARK, Fla. — That nagging headache or neck strain may be tied to your phone and the position you use it.

Two South Florida natives — Drs. Joseph and Karina Taylor — opened the doors of the latest "renewed wellness" chiropractic office in Lake Park this past week.

The husband and wife team say more people need chiropractic services than you would think, particularly those who spend long periods sitting or texting.

The Taylors want young people especially to be aware of something they call "text neck" or overuse syndrome that can cause some serious problems if left unchecked.

"Just about 80 to 90% of young people that come into our an office suffer a lot with what we call 'text neck' in the office, which is a lot of leaning looking forward on the cellphones all the time. Actually it straightens the natural curve that we have in our spine so it attributes to a lot of headache and neck pain," Karina Taylor said.

"Really what we do as chiropractors is make sure that God's greatest creation which is this human body functions at its full capacity," Joseph Taylor said.

Both doctors say you can relieve the pain or headaches caused by "text neck" by holding your phone up to eye level when in use.

