International Drug Overdose Awareness Day events across South Florida

There are a variety of International Drug Overdose Awareness Day events happening across South Florida Wednesday.

Each year on Aug. 31, survivors of lost loved ones join hands to remember those who lost their lives to drugs.

In Port St. Lucie, city leaders and the Port St. Lucie Police Department will meet with residents at Veterans Park at Rivergate at 7 p.m.

There will be a candlelight vigil followed by a reading of names of those who passed from overdose.

Survivors of loved ones there are invited to bring and display a pair of shoes to commemorate the lives lost.

In Port St. Lucie, there have been 16 overdose deaths during August 2022. That's compared to 18 during all of 2021.

So far, the police department has responded to 90 overdose calls in 2022.

In Martin County at 6 p.m., county leaders will host a drug overdose awareness town hall.

The event being held at the county administrative building will feature a Q&A discussion with experts on the front lines of the opioid crisis as well as data regarding local overdose deaths.

In Boca Raton Wednesday, participants can head to Pavillion Grille for a two hour class with information on statistics, misconceptions, and guidelines.

Participants must call 954-859-4649 to register prior to attending.

In Delray Beach at The Palm Beach County HUB, a remembrance event will be held from 4-6 p.m.