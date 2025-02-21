How this scan can help in early detection of heart disease

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The month of February is set aside as American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart disease and the importance of early detection.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass recently had a conversation with Dr. Emilio Garcia, an interventional cardiologist with Palm Beach Health Network.

Scan can help in early detection of heart disease

Garcia explained that there is a particular scan that looks for plaque and calcification in blood vessels.

If there is an indication of build-up, it could be an early indicator of heart disease. He said the scan is also considered a tool to better focus treatment if there is an issue.

Garcia said anyone with a history of obesity, diabetes and anyone over the age of 40 should have a conversation with their doctor about this particular scan.

So, who should consider getting a scan?

"Anybody that has a strong family history of coronary disease, anybody that has risk factors in the past, like smoking, hypertension," Garcia said.

Depending on your provider and insurance, the cost for the scan can run from $40-$200, according to Garcia.