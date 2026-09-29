Healthcare surrogate documents give parents access to adult children's medical info in emergency

BOCA RATON, Fla — A five-minute task could make a life-changing difference for families — and many parents don't know it exists.

Attorneys say becoming a legal healthcare surrogate and obtaining HIPAA authorization are critical steps families should take when a child turns 18.

Healthcare surrogate documents: Why they're important for parents, young adults

"What parents don't realize is once they turn 18 they're considered legally an adult in the healthcare world," said Scott Baker, who shared his story with WPTV anchor Mike Trim

Baker's family learned that lesson firsthand when his stepdaughter, Baylie Grogan, was struck by a car.

Baker and Baylie's mother were not her legal healthcare surrogates and did not have HIPAA authorization — documents required in Florida to receive medical updates for adults 18 and older, regardless of whether they are direct family members.

Baker said, "How is she? What's her condition? And amazingly and sadly, the response is, well, we can't tell you."

In 2018, Baker says Baylie, a University of Miami pre-med student, got a ride home after a night out. She eventually walked home and was hit by a car.

"She made it across five lanes of highway, but not the sixth," Baker said. "If they are incapacitated, the hospitals and the doctors make decisions, the parents don't."

Trim connected with attorneys at Lappin Estate Planning in Boca Raton, who say parents and children should start planning in high school.

"When parents are starting those parent senior meetings, and I'm trying to speak as much as I can to educate the parents and the kids that, you know, you have to have these documents. God forbid something happens," Debbie Venezia, an estate planning attorney, said.

"When I have done these [healthcare surrogate documents] for people who are 18, 19, so on and so forth, sometimes it's the first time in that child's life that they're really making a big decision. And they're saying, 'Hey, who am I going to appoint?'" David Lappin of Lappin Estate Planning said.

Any competent adult can be appointed a healthcare surrogate.

Baylie passed away, and her family is now on a mission — through a book and the foundation called "Baylie's Wish" — to spread the word so all families can plan ahead.

Venezia says the process is very inexpensive and takes little time. Only two witnesses are needed to sign a healthcare surrogate document. She is working to bring this message into Palm Beach County public schools.

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