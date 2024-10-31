FREE resources for critical health screenings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is wrapping up, we want to let you know about free resources for critical screenings offered through the Promise Fund in Palm Beach and Martin counties.

Navigators with the Promise Fund, founded by Nancy Brinker, connect people with mammograms, breast exams, and more. They'll also helps with things like enrolling in a health plan, all free of charge.

Connect with the Promise Fund and its team of navigators by clicking here.

"At the end of the day, we need medical care," Brinker said. "You can't brush it under the rug and say, I'll do it next year. Breast cancer is still one of the leading killers of women."

A major goal of the Promise Fund is to increase the number of survivors, and Brinker said everyone is welcome to inquire about the support.